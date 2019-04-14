Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 460.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVN opened at $12.02 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $12.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

