Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 833.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE EXP opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $115.75.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.48%.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $184,867.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,908.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/eagle-materials-inc-exp-shares-sold-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.