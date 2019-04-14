Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $20.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 62,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 144,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

