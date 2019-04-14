Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

EGBN opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

