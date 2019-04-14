Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (MSD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 9.6% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 128,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt alerts:

MSD opened at $9.10 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/dynamic-advisor-solutions-llc-sells-2233-shares-of-morgan-stanley-emerging-markets-debt-msd.html.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.