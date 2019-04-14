Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DNKN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Mizuho set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Argus lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.92 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.05.

DNKN stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $77.13.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.83 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 17,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,181,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,048 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

