Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) Receives GBX 679.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 691.67 ($9.04).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNLM shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target (up previously from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

LON DNLM opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 460.60 ($6.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 920 ($12.02).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.