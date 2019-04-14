Duluth (DLTH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.26

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 7645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

DLTH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Duluth from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Duluth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $498.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.11). Duluth had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $127,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 323,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 502.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

