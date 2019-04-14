Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Position Lessened by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197,215 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 21,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $67,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $174,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,143.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.45 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

