Duerr (DUE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Duerr (ETR:DUE) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DUE. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.78 ($54.40).

Get Duerr alerts:

DUE stock opened at €39.76 ($46.23) on Friday. Duerr has a one year low of €27.30 ($31.74) and a one year high of €49.85 ($57.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.