Dollarama Inc (DOL) Receives C$52.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollarama from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollarama from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

TSE:DOL traded down C$0.41 on Thursday, reaching C$38.40. 556,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,486. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.99. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$30.70 and a 1-year high of C$54.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.