DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,450,000 after buying an additional 545,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,450,000 after buying an additional 545,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,147,000 after buying an additional 489,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,974,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,998,000 after buying an additional 271,105 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,893,000 after buying an additional 164,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $3,065,285.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 464,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,139,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,627.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,220 shares of company stock worth $9,362,076 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

