DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.3% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47,852.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 52,159 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $97.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.58% and a net margin of 10.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In related news, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 19,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,813,567.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $2,331,790.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,858.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,054 shares of company stock worth $12,504,328 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

