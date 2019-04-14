DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,644 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 21,843.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fortive by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

In related news, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $35,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $145,974.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $486,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

