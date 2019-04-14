DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 10,901 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in ONEOK by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

ONEOK stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

