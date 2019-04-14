Disney’s new blockbuster… its share price

Walt Disney shares are rocketing into an all-time large in early trading after the company moved sharply into the stadium.

Even the Disney Plus video steaming is being published in tandem with a blockbuster lineup of movies coming out this year, including Frozen two, The Lion King, Aladdin, Toy Story 4 and Star Wars: Episode IX.

Shares at The Walt Disney Co. hit $129.85 in the opening bell Friday, up 13 percent.

Disney Plus will roll out in the U.S. on November 12 at a price of $6.99 per month, well under the $13 monthly fee charged by Netflix, which holds a dominant position in the streaming industry.