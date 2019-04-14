Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.36% of Spok worth $21,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Spok by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spok by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 132,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,367 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th.

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $14.41 on Friday. Spok Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

