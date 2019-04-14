Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,969 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DATA. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the third quarter worth approximately $138,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tableau Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,118,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $683,720,000 after purchasing an additional 299,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tableau Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $683,720,000 after purchasing an additional 299,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tableau Software by 1,107.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 177,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

DATA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tableau Software to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tableau Software to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut Tableau Software to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:DATA opened at $124.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.24. Tableau Software Inc has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $136.92.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.62 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $745,625.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,245,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christian Chabot sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $24,336,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,766,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,046 shares of company stock valued at $91,574,008. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-raises-position-in-tableau-software-inc-data.html.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DATA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.