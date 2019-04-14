Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp were worth $22,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,389,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Hills Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $69,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Driscoll sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,337 shares of company stock worth $2,836,261. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blue Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Shares of BHBK opened at $23.90 on Friday. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Hills Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Blue Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-cuts-stake-in-blue-hills-bancorp-inc-bhbk.html.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, and commercial and regular checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.