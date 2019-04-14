DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Digital Realty have outperformed its industry, in the past three months. In addition, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Earlier this April, the company announced the conclusion of its joint venture (JV) deal with Brookfield Asset Management’s affiliate — Brookfield Infrastructure. The partnership will help the company bank on the robust growth prospects of the Latin America region with customer's digital transformation. Notably, solid fundamentals of the data-center market help Digital Realty ride on its growth curve through accretive acquisitions and development efforts. The company also focuses on maintaining a solid balance sheet, enjoys ample liquidity and has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule. Nevertheless, aggressive pricing pressure is likely to continue in the upcoming period.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.55.

NYSE DLR opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $778.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.59 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,192,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $44,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,240,000 after purchasing an additional 717,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth $327,400,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 575.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,664,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

