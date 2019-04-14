Digital Insurance Token Trading Down 23.9% Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $361,069.00 and approximately $256.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.01298293 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00001324 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014997 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,430,250 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

