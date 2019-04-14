DEXTER Price Hits $5.73 on Major Exchanges (DXR)

DEXTER (CURRENCY:DXR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. DEXTER has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $18,538.00 worth of DEXTER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTER token can now be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00112946 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DEXTER has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00377971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.01376797 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00216093 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006178 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DEXTER Token Profile

DEXTER’s total supply is 103,622,100 tokens. DEXTER’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling DEXTER

DEXTER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTER using one of the exchanges listed above.

