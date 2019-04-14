Dexter G (DXG) Price Hits $0.0255 on Exchanges

Dexter G (CURRENCY:DXG) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Dexter G has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $117,670.00 worth of Dexter G was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dexter G token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dexter G has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.96 or 0.12339240 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00048494 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00001177 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00027163 BTC.

About Dexter G

Dexter G is a token. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2018. Dexter G’s total supply is 91,834,503 tokens. Dexter G’s official website is coinbit.co.kr . Dexter G’s official Twitter account is @dexagetech

Dexter G Token Trading

Dexter G can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dexter G directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dexter G should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dexter G using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

