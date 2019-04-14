DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0540 on Major Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and $942,157.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 108.2% against the dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00379671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.01375660 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00214891 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006252 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.