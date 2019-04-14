Deutsche Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Pearson (PSON)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.52) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 756.45 ($9.88).

Get Pearson alerts:

PSON stock opened at GBX 838 ($10.95) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 758.60 ($9.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Pearson (LON:PSON) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 70.30 ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 65.30 ($0.85) by GBX 5 ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pearson will post 5590.00037815496 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $5.50. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.