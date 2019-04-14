Deutsche Bank Raises Antofagasta (ANTO) Price Target to GBX 930

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.09) target price (up from GBX 800 ($10.45)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Antofagasta to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price (up from GBX 980 ($12.81)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Antofagasta to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 900.36 ($11.76).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,022.50 ($13.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,171.50 ($15.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

