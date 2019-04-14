Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Siemens (SIE) a €110.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €120.65 ($140.29).

SIE opened at €103.86 ($120.77) on Wednesday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

