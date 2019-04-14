Deutsche Bank AG Sells 470,176 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,176 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.67% of Boyd Gaming worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after buying an additional 40,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,723,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,149,000 after buying an additional 315,940 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Larson sold 62,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $1,838,571.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,579 shares of company stock worth $4,893,971. 29.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYD opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.11.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

