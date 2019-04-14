Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.78 Million Stake in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,771,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,450 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 16,833,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,907,000 after buying an additional 7,656,571 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 8,583,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after buying an additional 7,558,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,630,000 after buying an additional 7,379,720 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,802,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,178,000 after buying an additional 5,025,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

