Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company.

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Deutsche Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,602,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,416. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $14.92.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

