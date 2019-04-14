Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company.
DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Deutsche Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.
About Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.
