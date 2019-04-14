Deutsche Bank AG Buys 14,022 Shares of Cae Inc (CAE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 852,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CAE were worth $15,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,827,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after purchasing an additional 331,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of CAE by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,087,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after purchasing an additional 331,851 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,798,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,369,000 after purchasing an additional 266,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CAE by 1,472.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,527,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Cae Inc has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). CAE had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0763 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

