Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 139,542 Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,542 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPL. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 5,572,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,735 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,790,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,274 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,145,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 184.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 645,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 418,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPL opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.11. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.48.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

