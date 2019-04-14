Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $717,251.00 and $143.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $617.72 or 0.12176730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00049663 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00001142 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00027269 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

