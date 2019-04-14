Denali Advisors LLC Sells 179,400 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 86,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,754,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Sunday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.75 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

PPC opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.81. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

