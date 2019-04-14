Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCS. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,361,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,692,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 1,183,003 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,375,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 898,363 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 672,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NCI Building Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,710,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCS stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $772.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCS shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $10.00 price objective on NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. DA Davidson set a $8.00 price objective on NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NCI Building Systems from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

In other news, Director George Martinez acquired 12,000 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,872.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Forbes acquired 4,750 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $38,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,367.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $221,525. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCI Building Systems Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates in four segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

