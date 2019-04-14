Denali Advisors LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 1,878.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 403.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth $203,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $72,413.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,531. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

PKOH opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.35. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.37 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

