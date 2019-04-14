Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 18,100 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 5,246.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,727,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after acquiring an additional 150,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,903,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after acquiring an additional 449,077 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,137,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $899.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

