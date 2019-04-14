Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Shares Gap Up to $24.27

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.34, but opened at $24.27. Delphi Technologies shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 3496375 shares traded.

DLPH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $19.02 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 109.04%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,693,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 1,332.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 503,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468,291 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 3,041.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 4,307.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

