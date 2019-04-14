DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

DBVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $25.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,325,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 505.4% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 988,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 825,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

