DA Davidson Raises Veeva Systems (VEEV) Price Target to $160.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.
VEEV stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $137.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.72.
In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $60,713.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,854.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,164.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,388 shares of company stock valued at $14,903,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,108,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,568,000 after acquiring an additional 391,441 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,036,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,616,000 after acquiring an additional 372,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,693,000 after acquiring an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.
Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.