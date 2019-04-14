DA Davidson Raises Veeva Systems (VEEV) Price Target to $160.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $137.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $232.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $60,713.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,854.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,164.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,388 shares of company stock valued at $14,903,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,108,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,568,000 after acquiring an additional 391,441 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,036,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,616,000 after acquiring an additional 372,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,693,000 after acquiring an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.