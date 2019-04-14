D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 58,977 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,977 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $452.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77 and a beta of 2.34. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 58,977 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/d-e-shaw-co-inc-sells-58977-shares-of-sierra-wireless-inc-swir.html.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.