D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 1,729.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,530 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abraxas Petroleum were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXAS opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $242.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.51. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 38.76%. Equities analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Abraxas Petroleum Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

