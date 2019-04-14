D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 78,591 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 763.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,591 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.26% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 164,583 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 533,332 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.30. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 3,038.00%. Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

