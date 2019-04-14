D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,103 Shares of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Speedway Motorsports worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TRK opened at $13.95 on Friday. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $575.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Speedway Motorsports, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Speedway Motorsports’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Speedway Motorsports Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

