CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CBAY. BidaskClub downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of CBAY opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.84. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

In other news, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 11,675 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $105,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $21,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

