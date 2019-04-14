CVS Health (CVS) Given a $73.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $73.00 price objective on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.61.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,397,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,132,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $10,732,399.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,459,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $351,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 40.8% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 68,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $248,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 926,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,939,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

