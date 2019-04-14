CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,410 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,614.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $61.00 on Friday. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

