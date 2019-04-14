CryptCoin (CRYPT) Price Hits $0.0502 on Top Exchanges

CryptCoin (CURRENCY:CRYPT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One CryptCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CryptCoin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. CryptCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of CryptCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptCoin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00016179 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About CryptCoin

CryptCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. CryptCoin’s total supply is 6,070,409 coins. The official website for CryptCoin is cryptco.org . CryptCoin’s official Twitter account is @cryptcointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptCoin

CryptCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.