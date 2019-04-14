Critical Survey: Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) & Its Competitors

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) is one of 546 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Xeris Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xeris Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals $2.46 million -$60.08 million -1.96 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.17 billion $229.91 million -3.89

Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Xeris Pharmaceuticals. Xeris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Xeris Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Xeris Pharmaceuticals Competitors -1,776.08% -105.48% -28.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4498 12928 27569 991 2.54

Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.02%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 51.27%. Given Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Xeris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

