Critical Review: BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) & Its Rivals

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) is one of 14 public companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BJs Wholesale Club to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BJs Wholesale Club
|$13.01 billion
|$127.26 million
|25.22
|BJs Wholesale Club Competitors
|$65.18 billion
|$1.21 billion
|24.92
Profitability
This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BJs Wholesale Club
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BJs Wholesale Club Competitors
|2.24%
|10.74%
|6.02%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
82.4% of BJs Wholesale Club shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BJs Wholesale Club and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BJs Wholesale Club
|1
|6
|11
|0
|2.56
|BJs Wholesale Club Competitors
|260
|1647
|2102
|114
|2.50
BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus target price of $30.54, indicating a potential upside of 6.22%. As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 3.05%. Given BJs Wholesale Club’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BJs Wholesale Club is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
BJs Wholesale Club rivals beat BJs Wholesale Club on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About BJs Wholesale Club
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 216 clubs and 138 gasoline stations. The company was formerly known as Beacon Holding Inc. and changed its name to BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. in February 2018. The company is based in Westborough, Massachusetts.
